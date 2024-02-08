USF celebrates 'Girls and Women in Sports Day' with all-women broadcast crew

Leah Secondo's voice is known to sports fans around the country. But as a young girl growing up in New England, Secondo could only dream of the career she now has.

"There weren't any women in sportscasting at that time," Leah remembered. "There were a lot of doors that had to be opened."

Secondo's door just happened to be opened while working on the assignment desk at a television station in Massachusetts. When the station's sports anchor called out sick, Secondo jumped at her chance.

"They needed someone to cover a UMass basketball game, and that was my break into sports at a station in Western Massachusetts," Secondo said.

That was 40 years ago.

Since then, Secondo has been part of countless broadcasts both as a reporter and a play-by-play broadcaster. Her most recent broadcast at the University of South Florida, however, just meant a little bit more.

"It's unique. It's cool. I hope someday we get to the point where it's the norm," said Secondo.

Calling the USF women's basketball game against Rice on Wednesday night, in honor of Girls and Women in Sports Day, Secondo was joined by an all-women's broadcast and technical crew.

"It really speaks volumes of where we have come for the athletes and for the young girls to be able to dream," Secondo said.

It is a dream that was brought to life thanks to Morgan Uber, the American Athletic Conference visual communications director and a fellow broadcaster.

"This was, since the last Girls and Women in Sports Day, and idea that me and a few other colleagues had," Uber said. "We knew it was a real possibility, and we get to work with some really awesome people tonight."

It was a game, and a broadcast, that Secondo once could only dream about when Girls and Women in Sports Day was only an idea.

"There wasn't any type of celebration," Secondo remembered.

From a dream, to living in the spotlight, Secondo's story is one of many. But thanks to broadcasters like her, there are certain to be many more to follow.