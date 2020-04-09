FOX Sports Sun to replay every victory from Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup run

article

FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to replay every Lightning win from the franchise’s 2004 Stanley Cup run.

Beginning on Saturday, April 18, Bolts fans can tune in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to re-watch the chase for the Stanley Cup.

The weeknight replays will lead up to ‘Championship Saturday’ on FOX Sports Sun, featuring every win in sequential order.

Additional Lightning classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast schedule:

Sat. 4/18/20 at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York IslandersNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals Game 1REPLAYS: Tue. April 21 at 6 PM; Sat. April 25 at 12 PM

Tue. 4/21/20 at 8:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York IslandersNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals Game 3REPLAY: Sat. April 25 at 2:30 PM

Thu. 4/23/20 at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York IslandersNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals Game 4REPLAY: Sat. April 25 at 5 PM

Sat. 4/25/20 at 7:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York IslandersNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals Game 5REPLAY: Sun. April 26 at 9 AM

Tue. 4/28/20 at 6 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal CanadiensNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1REPLAY: Sat. May 2 at 12 PM

Tue. 4/28/20 at 8:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal CanadiensNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2REPLAY: Sat. May 2 at 2:30 PM

Thu. 4/30/20 at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal CanadiensNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3REPLAY: Sat. May 2 at 5 PM

Sat. 5/2/20 at 7:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal CanadiensNOTES: 2004 Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4REPLAY: Sun. May 3 at 9 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

