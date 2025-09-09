Gibbs High School has the tallest wide receiver recruit in the country

The Brief Gibbs High School senior Mike Broxton is six-foot nine-inches tall and is the tallest wide receiver recruit in the country. He helped the Gladiators win a state championship in basketball. Broxton hopes to play both basketball and football in college.



The Gibbs High School football team has some tall goals this season.

"We have something really special," Gibbs head coach Herbans Paul said. "We have a special group of kids, a special group of coaches."

The Gladiators hope that special group can result in a special run and there's one player on Gibbs High's team that is getting a rise out of every opponent he plays against.

"It's a pleasure for me to be coaching the biggest high school player in the United States right now," Paul said.

Tall might not be the best way to describe Mike Broxton, Jr. He is a giant at Gibbs – standing at six feet and nine inches, he is the tallest wide receiver recruit in the country.

What they're saying:

"I am pretty sure I am the only person in football that is like me, because nobody is my height and doing what I am doing," Broxton said.

The senior grew up playing football. He even played flag football as a kid. However, it's only his first year playing football in high school, and he is already turning heads.

"I like to think that I am a pretty good coach, but when you've got a 6'9" receiver like Mike, it makes you look like a really good coach without having to do too much," Paul said. "I will take some credit, but it's amazing, man. He's such a good kid. He works really hard."

At his height and with his skill level, Broxton is an obvious matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

"The other coaches are like, 'Man, we need to get a 6'9" linebacker to match up with him,'" Paul said. "My quarterback drops back, and he says, 'Mike is down there somewhere, just throw it up.'"

He's a big target not just for his quarterback but for opposing defenses. He said he is not worried about any cheap shots at his legs.

"You hit my knees; it's not going to do anything except make me go harder," Broxton said. "It's hard to hit a big moving object."

The backstory:

Broxton was always tall. He was six-foot-four in middle school and then shot up in high school. His parents are both over six feet as well.

His size certainly adds a unique perspective on the field. His head is always sticking out in a huddle, and sometimes he'll rest his arms on his teammates' helmets.

"You're tall, so you are over everybody," Broxton said. "It feels easy. There are a little knee pains and stuff like that, but other than that, it's good. It's pretty nice."

However, Broxton is anything but nice between the lines.

"That kid is tough as nails," Paul said. "He is the epitome of southside St. Pete, because he is gritty. He comes after guys. He wants to make contact. He is not playing football like a basketball player. He is playing football like a football player."

That gritty mentality has the Gladiator dreaming big. He wants to play in the NFL, and if he makes it there, he would be the tallest wide receiver in the league's history. The current record holder in the height department in the NFL is Harold Carmichael, a six-foot-eight-inch star who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons.

"Making it to the NFL is a big goal, but knowing I would be the tallest person in the NFL, that's a great accomplishment for me and my family," Broxton said.

However, Broxton wants to be known not just for his height but for his abilities on the field.

"I really just want to show everybody that I am like that," Broxton said. "It's not just the height. Keep watching. Don't doubt me, because I am definitely coming. I am going to be one of the top people you know, and my name is going to be out there for sure."

What's next:

The senior wide receiver has a couple of college scholarship offers. Toledo, Sacramento State, Eastern Kentucky and Jackson State are all interested in his comments. He hopes to play basketball at the next level as well. He helped the Gladiators win a state championship on the court.