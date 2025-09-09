Potential Rays owner considering HCC as stadium site

The Brief With the sale of the Rays being made official, potentially in a matter of weeks, the pending owners are considering a new place for a stadium. Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan says a deal between Jacksonville-based Patrick Zalupski could soon be made official. Hagan says Tampa will get first consideration for the new stadium, assuming a site can be agreed upon.



With the sale of the Rays being made official, potentially in a matter of weeks, there have been talks about a new stadium being built on the campus of Hillsborough College — along N Dale Mabry Highway — near Raymond James Stadium.

"The access, proximity to the airport, you have Dale Mabry right there, you can make it a sports hub," Hagan said.

But an Ybor City site is still on the table.

Hagan - who is the lead negotiator on the potential for a Rays stadium in Hillsborough County - says the incoming ownership group has recently begun considering whether to use part of HCC's campus for a new ballpark.

READ MORE: St. Pete City Council to discuss economic impact if Rays leave after 2028 season

They already know how cars could get in and out, there are huge parking lots, and it's right next to the airport.

"It offers, again, the opportunity to do ancillary development in that location," said Hagan. "So I think for many reasons that it's a prime location."

Dig deeper:

That site is one of several being discussed, including one in Ybor City that is just north of the Port of Tampa Bay.

Hagan had called that the leader in the clubhouse because it would allow for use of the street car and require fewer parking garages to be built.

"But the reality is there's not a one-size fits all model," said Hagan. "The location somewhat determines what potential funding sources are there."

Despite decades of stadium false starts with current owner Stu Sternberg, including the dramatic failure of a deal to build on the Trop site, there is momentum behind the team staying in Tampa Bay.

That's especially because Major League Baseball doesn't want a team to leave the eleventh biggest TV market in the country.

"It's Tampa's to lose is the way I would characterize it," said Hagan. "And we're gonna have a real opportunity to sit down and get an agreement in place. And I'm confident that we'll be able to do so."

What's next:

The new prospective owners are meeting with the baseball commissioner this week.

Rays fans in Tampa Bay want a deal done soon, given a potential ownership group in Orlando licking its chops to either get the Rays or an expansion team.

Ken Hagan calls them a "serious threat."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube