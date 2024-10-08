Hurricane Milton: USF vs. Memphis football game rescheduled due to storm

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Friday's scheduled football game between USF and Memphis has been moved to Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to Hurricane Milton.

Kickoff between the Bulls and the Tigers is now set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It was previously scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Officials with the American Athletic Conference will work with the teams to assess conditions after Milton has passed.

Tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for Saturday.

