Legendary Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84

Iconic former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died at age 84, the team confirmed Thursday.

Kiffin was an integral part of the Bucs' coaching staff from 1996-2008, including the 2002 Super Bowl Championship team. He's known as the father of the "Tampa 2" defense and was inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2021.

"Monte Kiffin was a beloved and iconic member of the Buccaneers family," the team said in a statement, which went on to say Kiffin "was kind, genuine, gracious and always had a positive attitude."

Kiffin's career in football spanned generations, including a brief stint as a professional player in the 1960s before transitioning into coaching. He most recently served as a player personnel analyst at Ole Miss.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, sons Lane and Chris – both of whom are football coaches – and his daughter, Heidi.

