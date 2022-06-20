Lightning superfan sisters takeover Tampa TikTok

Sisters Madi and Lauren LoCastro share more than just a last name. They share a die-hard love for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We're just big fans," said Madi, wearing the jersey of her favorite Bolts player, Brayden Point.

Madi and Lauren's fandom, however, has started to take on a life of its own on social media.

"Hockey fans all over just started liking, following and commenting," said Lauren.

Lauren, who's been a Lightning fan for years, decided one day to post a video displaying her Bolts colors on the social media app TikTok.

From then on, the rest was history as hockey fans from Tampa and across the country started following Lauren's profile.

"I thought if they like this content and I like this content, so it works out really well," remembers Lauren.

It wasn't until this season that Lauren convinced Madi to join in on the fun, both at Amalie Arena and online.

"Being able to bond over a team we love so much is special," said Madi.

Now, the two can successfully call themselves content creators after amassing more than a million likes between both their profiles on TikTok.

"I feel like it made me feel special," admits Madi.

"People are watching what we're doing and supporting the team."

Madi and Lauren will admit, though, not all the attention has been kind.

"Those New York fans, I will say. Both the Rangers fans this year and the Islanders fans last year," Lauren says.

But thanks to a bond shared between fans and family, Madi and Lauren get to support the team they love while doing exactly what they love.

"It's a sense of community in a big town like this," said Lauren.

"It's special and fun. And I'm happy I get to share it with Madi."