'Looking for that spotlight': Tampa boxer 'T2' looks to stay unbeaten

Even with his father, a five-time light heavyweight champion, in his corner, nothing could prepare Tampa super welterweight boxer Antonio Tarver Jr. for that fateful day in 2016.

Tarver Jr., known as "T2" in the ring, was delivered a hit not even a career in boxing could've prepared him for. The boxer was hit by a car that was running a red light on his way home.

"My car flipped around in a circle. I was pretty devastated. I was like 'Oh my God, am I okay?'" Tarver Jr. said.

His injuries kept him sidelined for nearly a year and a half as he recovered.

"I could've been dead," said Tarver Jr. "I could not be here, and I never take life for granted ever since then."

Tarver Jr. doesn't take his time in the ring for granted either. Since that accident, T2 is a perfect 7-0 in the ring and 9-0 overall. He will go for his 10th win this weekend.

"I'm looking forward, looking ahead and looking to be the best I can be," Tarver Jr. said.

Along with his and his father's promotion company, Tarver Promotions, T2 will compete in Tampa Fight Night on Saturday in Plant City, looking to take the next step in his career.

In the business, Saturday's bout is what is known as a "dark show." The only way to view it will be in person.

However, both Tarvers are hoping this will be the last night in the dark as T2 makes his way into the spotlight.

"We're looking for that spotlight to put Junior in there with a name type of opponent, so he can prove to the world whether he belongs in this game," said the boxer's father, Antonio Tarver Sr.

Both Tarver Sr. and T2, however, believe that by this time next year, they'll be contending for belts once again.