Los Angeles native Collin Morikawa wins the Open Championship, his second major title

Collin Morikawa narrowly defeated Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen to win the 2021 Open Championship on Sunday.

It was Morikawa’s second major victory of his career. He won the PGA Championship in 2020.

He is the second player to win The Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Tiger Woods in hitting the milestone.

It was the first time he played at the event, much like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won the tournament last year.

He played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey. He started the final round of the tournament on shot behind the leader and finished two strokes ahead of Spieth.

Morikawa’s score was the lowest score in the 15 times the Open Championship was played at Royal St. George’s. He carded a 66 in the final round after shooting a 67 in the first, a 64 in the second and a 68 in the third.

Morikawa finished the tournament 15-under par. Spieth was 13-under while Rahm and Oosthuizen finished 11-under. South African pro Dylan Frittelli rounded out of the top five with a 9-under.

Spieth won the Valero Texas Open earlier in the season and finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rahm was coming off of a win at the U.S. Open while Oosthuizen finished second at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Fritelli's 5th place finish at the Open Championship was the best of his career. He previously carded a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Masters.

