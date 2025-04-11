Marco Kasper scores in OT to lift Red Wings past the Lightning, 4-3

Marco Kasper scored his second goal of the game at 3:22 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Patrick Kane and Tyler Motte also scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots to help the Red Wings keep alive their slim playoff hopes.

Gage Goncalves scored twice and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two points for Lightning. Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves.

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 11: Mitchell Chaffee #41 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against Ben Chiarot #8 of the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on April 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Cirelli scored on a partial breakaway 1:01 into the game.

Kane tied it at 4:07 of the second period. Detroit took the lead with 3:23 left in the second when a shot from the point hit the end boards and caromed back to the crease where Motte poked it in.

Goncalves pulled Tampa Bay even 1:15 later, poking in a loose puck in the paint before Lyon could cover it up. Goncalves scored his second of the night 1:38 into the third for his first career multi-goal game.

Kasper tied it off the rush with 7:01 left in the third.

Takeaways

Red Wings: D Simon Arvidsson appeared in his 100th career game. ... The start for Lyon was his first since March 27 at Ottawa when he was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots.

Lightning: Center Luke Glendening will miss the rest of the regular season with an undisclosed injury after leaving Wednesday’s game. … RW Nikita Kucherov appeared in his 800th career game.

Key moment

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a chance in close on his backhand that was partially blocked by Ben Chiarot then hit off the crossbar and went out of play with 2:46 left to play with the game tied 3-3.

Key stat

Tampa Bay fell to 36-1-3 on the season with a lead entering the third period, with two overtime losses in the past four games.

Up next

Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo on Sunday, and Detroit hosts Dallas on Monday.