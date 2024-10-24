Nikita Kucherov leading the Lightning and the NHL

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Even after going into his 11th season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov doesn't have a lot to say. He does all his talking with his performance, and he's been chatting it up, leading the NHL in goals and second in points.

It's no surprise to his teammates.

"He's a very special player," Victor Hedman told FOX 13 Sports. "Doesn't seem to stop amazing us in here. His work ethic, his dedication to the game and working on his craft every single day. It bears fruit in game, so it's a treat to watch."

READ: Vinik sells portion of Tampa Bay Lightning

With Steven Stamkos departing to Nashville, Kucherov came into the season ready to take the lead. He's coming off his first 100-point season and is on pace to shatter all his records, if it's possible to keep up his torrid start. His relentless offseason work and his drive to win is elevating an already elite game.

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates during warm ups prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images) Expand

"He's pretty damn impressive," Jon Cooper said. "Every year, he takes on more of a leadership role, and I think you just keep seeing it. Especially with the leadership change that we had this year. He's been one of the guys that has stepped up for us. You may not see it in front of the camera all of the time, but behind closed doors he's been outstanding."

Edmonton's Connor McDavid is the only player that has more points than Kucherov over the last 2+ season. During that time, Kucherov has netted 81 goals, which is the 13th most. Most of his goals have come from the right side, but this season he is seeing more of the ice and finding the net from all over.

GAME RECAP: Hagel scores 3, Hedman adds 2 as Lightning beat Devils 8-5

"I think that's why his goal totals have gone up because he has been shooting," Cooper said. "He hasn't been waiting for the grade-a spot to shoot from. He can score from anywhere, but for me the more he shoots the better it's going to be for him and us."

Kucherov has already put together a Hall of Fame resume, and we just might be seeing his best year yet.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: