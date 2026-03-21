Palm Harbor hosts Valspar Championship as fans pack iconic Copperhead Course

The Brief The Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor is known as one of the toughest PGA Tour events, highlighted by the challenging "Snake Pit" finishing holes. The tournament has been held for over 25 years and draws large crowds, serving as key preparation ahead of the Masters. Beyond golf, the event has donated more than $53 million to local charities, including over $1.6 million this year alone.



It’s the most colorful golf tournament on the PGA Tour.

"We're so proud and happy to have Valspar as our title sponsor. They just bring a lot of color to our tournament and a lot [of] fun," Kathleen Foerster, assistant tournament director for the Valspar Championship, said.

The backstory:

The Valspar Championship has been in Palm Harbor for more than 25 years.

"The Copperhead Course is phenomenal," Tracy West, tournament director, said. "They love this layout, love this design. It's a really tough track, great preparation leading into the Masters. But they also, they appreciate playing in front of a lot of people. And we're really supported really well. A ton of fans will be out here today cheering them on, and they love it."

READ: Spring breakers caught on camera viciously attacking man in overnight street brawl

This is not only known for being one of the toughest courses on the tour.

"It’s one of the most challenging golf courses on tour, especially with the snake pit, which is our finishing stretch hole 16, 17 and 18. It's one of the toughest finishing stretches on tour," Andrew Corry, director of golf, said.

Dig deeper:

But the Valspar Championship has more notoriety for their charitable work.

"Even though it's a pro golf tournament, it is for charity," West said.

"The reason we host the Valspar Championship is to raise funds for organizations in this area," Teegan Vangellow, charity coordinator, said. "So, some of our pillars, you know, are Habitat for Humanity, Tampa General Hospital Foundation, and working with veterans, and also all of our local First T chapters, and doing so, we give it right back out. So the funds raised here are funds that we disperse post-tournament, it’s great."

By the numbers:

With more than $1.6 million donated this year alone, and $53 million since their inception in 1977, the money that’s been raised goes far beyond the links.

"We not only do we have our pillar organizations that we give to, we give to like 100. Last year we gave to just over I think it was 104 different charities in varying sectors, missions and everything like that. We love this community, and we love being able to impact it in good ways," Vangellow said.

No matter who takes home the win, giving back is what it’s all about.

"It's going to be a great weekend. Looking forward to seeing the star-studded leaderboard," Vangellow said.

What's next:

The final round of the Valspar Championship will be played on Sunday.