Photos: Buccaneers' NFC Championship win over Green Bay

For just the second time in team history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC Champions. They won all of their playoff games on the road, including Sunday's big win in frigid Green Bay, and will now be headed back to Tampa for the first-ever 'home' Super Bowl.

Here's a look at the Bucs-Packers game in photos.

Mike Evans completes a reception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

Leonard Fournette scores a touchdown in the second quarter (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

.Scott Miller completes a touchdown reception in the second quarter (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tom Brady celebrates with Cameron Brate after Brate scored a touchdown in the third quarter (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers is tripped up by Jordan Whitehead. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers tries to avoid the tackle of Devin White in the third quarter (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers scrambles in the third quarter against the defense of Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

Tom Brady celebrates in the final seconds of their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

Tom Brady celebrates the 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers with teammate Donovan Smith during the NFC Championship game (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians and teammates after their win (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Tom Brady celebrates with teammates (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Rob Gronkowski celebrates the win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images).

Head coach Bruce Arians celebrates with his team team after their win over the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).