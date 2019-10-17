Expand / Collapse search

Picks 'N' Pints - Week 8 in NCAA College Football

College Football
Picks ‘N’ Pints – Week 8

FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and FOX 13's Chirs Cato break down their picks for this week in NCAA College Football, plus enjoy some craft beverages at World of Beer, Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - We're deep into the college football season, but there's still not a clear frontrunner. In fact, there are more than a handful of teams that could still go to the National Championship. 

From the bar at World of Beer on Avion Park Boulevard in Tampa, FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and Chris Cato make their 6-pack picks of which teams will win this week's biggest NCAA College Football matchups.

And on the beer menu this week, Chris decided on the Warsteiner Oktoberfest Märzen, brewed in Germany. Scott, who definitely does not have a complex, sipped on the Napoleon Complex APA from Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina.