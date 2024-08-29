Plant High volleyball hoping to repeat as state champs

When McKensie Herold took over as head coach of the Plant High School volleyball team last season, she was well aware of the type of program the Panthers were.

"The community expects Plant to be champions. So, if you learn that from a young age, that is in your mindset," Herold said.

Once the assistant coach at Plant in 2020, only the seniors on last year's team knew the coach that was coming in.

The others, however, couldn't help but be a little timid around Herold.

"I didn't really know here so I thought 'What is this lady doing?'" senior Annabelle Kilby remembers thinking. "I was scared to mess up."

As it turns out, neither had anything to fear from the other as the Panthers lost just three games on their way to capturing the program's 12th state championship and finishing as the top ranked team in the entire state.

"It sounds great on paper, but if you go acting like that each practice and each game, at the end of the day it doesn't matter," Herold said.

Now, with a new season starting, the Panthers' goals haven't changed any as seniors like Kilby and Maggie Dostic attempt to secure their third championships ring in four years.

"We know we have 'it' and are good enough to win," Dostic said. "We just have to stay controlled and focused and we can win."

While their focus remains on the court, Herold isn't above allowing her players to carry a little swagger into the season.

"Of course!" Herold said. "We're a fun group and because we're so disciplined they get to goof off. That is that little swagger that they carry. It's more carefree but when they step onto the court, it is very serious."

SPORTS NEWS: Bucs General Manager Jason Licht looking forward to reaping rewards of his labor

It is a swagger that shows the rest of the state that the Panthers plan to be top cats once again.

"I'm excited for this season and where we'll go," said Dostic.

Because Plant is hoping to leave no doubt about the south Tampa sequel that they are trying to write.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: