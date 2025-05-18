Rasmussen throws 6 shutout innings, Rays beat Marlins 4-0

Drew Rasmussen threw a season-high six innings of four-hit ball, Yandy Díaz had two hits and two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday.

Jonathan Arranda and Chandler Simpson singled twice and drove in a run each for the Rays, who scored their runs in the fifth inning against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

Rasmussen (2-4) struck out seven for his first win since March 31.

Simpson left in the ninth after he was thrown out the plate and collided with Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. Simpson remained on the ground while tended to by the training staff before walking to the dugout.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Simpson’s face was scratched but the 25-year-old rookie should be ok.

Alcantara (2-6), who lost his sixth straight outing, gave up four runs and five hits in five innings.

Arranda capped the outburst against Alcantara with an RBI single. Díaz hit a two-run single and Simpson opened the scoring with an RBI single.

Alcantara (2-6) flashed his 2022 NL Cy Young form over the first four innings. The right-hander retired 11 straight before José Caballero reached on an infield single and Danny Jansen was hit by a pitch in the fifth. Alcántara also struggled holding base runners as Caballero stole two bases and Simpson swiped one.

Edwin Uceta, Garret Cleavinger and Pete Fairbanks each threw an inning of relief for the Rays.

Key moment

Facing an 0-2 count against Alcantara with two out, Díaz took back-to-back balls before hitting an opposite-field line drive to right that made it 3-0.

Key stat

Simpson is hitting is .404 (21 of 52) in 14 road games this season.

Up next

Shane Baz (3-2. 5.02) is scheduled to start the series finale for the Rays on Sunday against Cal Quantrill (2-4, 7.00).