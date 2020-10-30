Rays decline options on Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino

The Tampa Bay Rays are not picking up options for 2021 on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino. General manager Erik Neander says however that the American League champions remain hopeful of re-signing both players for next season.

Morton turns 37 next month. He was due to earn $15 million. Zunino's option was for $4.5 million.

Both players played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

