Rays' Jose Caballero is American League's biggest threat to run

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Rays short-stop Jose Caballero has proven to be the American League's biggest thief and a steal for the Rays. Caballero is leading the A.L. in stolen bases.

Halfway through his first season in Tampa Bay, Caballero has almost reached his Major League high.

"I just think about the positive side of it," Caballero told FOX 13 Sports. "I never think about getting out. I'm always thinking I'm going to be safe. I'm always going to be in scoring position for my team. I'm always going to make it to third. I think that's my key to be mentally positive."

By the All-Star break, Caballero could eclipse Wander Franco's 30 stolen base mark from last season and is on pace to threaten Carl Crawford's franchise record of 60 steals in a season.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 12: Jose Caballero #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Chicago Cubs during a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 12, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

"I'm going shoot for it," Caballero said. "I'm going to try to make it to first. Then, after that, try to advance any 90 feet that they allow me."

READ: Young baseball players learning from the National Champion University of Tampa Spartans

The Rays are behind the pace they set last year in stolen bases. A big reason for that is they don't have Wander Franco (30 steals). Josh Lowe (32 steals) and Taylor Walls (22 steals) missed a lot of games in the first half of the season due to injures.

Now with those two back in the lineup, the stolen base could be a big factor for the Rays in the 2nd half of the season.

"We just want to make sure we are making the right decisions in the moment of the game," Kevin Cash said. "If that's really going to help us pick up 90 feet, great. Those types of decisions can help you win game."

"I feel I try to steal at the right times," Josh Lowe said. "So not to run just to run. Run with the right opportunity. I know if I can get myself into scoring position on a base hit I'm likely going to score on that."

The Rays are off and ready to run.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter