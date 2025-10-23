Rowdies legend Leo Fernandes announces retirement 

The Brief After nine seasons with the Rowdies, forward Leo Fernandes announced he will retire after the season ends. Fernandes spent 13 years playing professional soccer, earning USL MVP honors in 2022. His 195 appearances for the Rowdies rank second in the club's modern era, while his 37 career assists rank first.



Every weekend, each summer, for the last nine years, Leo Fernandes has worn the green and gold of the Rowdies.



"It's tough, right? I think I feel all the emotions," Fernandes said.

The backstory:

Now, after a 13-year professional soccer career, Fernandes is ready to hang up his cleats for good and announced his retirement following the end of the 2025 season.

"I think it's the right timing," Fernandes said



"It's been an unbelievable ride, especially here in Tampa Bay."

Over his nine seasons with the Rowdies, Fernandes became "Mr. Rowdie" by netting 46 goals and a modern-era club record 37 assists.

He brought trophies to Tampa Bay by helping lead the Rowdies to a pair of Eastern Conference titles.

What they're saying:

"You need a goal, you need an assist, you need a bit of quality, you need someone to work hard, he's the man you look to," said midfielder Lewis Hilton.

"Honestly, he's been an absolute legend for this club, and it's been an honor to be his teammate.," said Hilton.

While Fernandes' time playing for the Rowdies may be up, his legend will continue to hang over the pitch for years to come.

"I'm just a kid from Stony Brook. Being drafted to the pros and being able to play for 13 years is a blessing," Fernandes said.

What's next:

Fernandes may be stepping away from a playing career but won't be stepping away from the Rowdies.

He has already accepted a position at the club for next year that has yet to be announced.





Meanwhile, how much longer he has left in his playing career is still up to him, the Rowdies and a little bit of luck.



The Rowdies play Detroit on Saturday night and need a win by two or more goals, along with an Indy Eleven tie or loss to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.