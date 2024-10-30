Bucs' Chris Godwin continues charity work post injury

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

It is a moment that left Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and Chris Godwin stunned and saddened.

"That's the hardest thing during periods like this, whenever you're injured. You can't move. You can't do what you love," Godwin said.

While Godwin would love to still be on the field for the Bucs, a dislocated ankle suffered against the Ravens in Week 7 has brought what was a promising season for the Bucs receiver to a premature end.

"It's tough to know how I'll feel because right now this big splint on with three pounds extra," he said.

The added weight on his ankle, meanwhile, is nothing compared to the weight on Godwin's shoulders as he heads toward a lengthy rehab process for the second time in three seasons.

"Obviously, I've been through the rehab process before, but you never want to go through something like that again," Godwin said. "But, that's where we were, so it's back to work."

That mentality is one that Godwin has had all along, as Godwin could be seen saying "back to work" to his trainer while still being carted off the field immediately after his injury.

"That's just who I am, I guess," Godwin said. "That is where my mind went. All I can do is control what I can control, and that is going back to work."

While Godwin's work on the field for the Bucs this season is over, his work in the community continues. Just days after surgery to repair his ankle, Godwin made sure he was still able to host the Team Godwin Foundation's annual charity gala.

That foundation, however, had already received more than $15,000 in donations shortly after his injury as fans tried to show their support for the Bucs' receiver.

"Honestly, it really touched my heart," said Godwin. "That was what I was most encouraged by, just the outpouring of love."

It is that outpouring of love that has given Godwin all the motivation he needs as he begins his rehab process.

"Obviously, sports are special, and we often see a bunch of moments where things like this happen, and it just shows how important they are," said Godwin.

