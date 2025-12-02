Skechers World Champions Cup competitors proud to represent home countries on senior level

The Brief The World Champions Cup makes its return to Tampa Bay after missing 2024 due to hurricane damage. The three teams competing are Team USA, Team Europe and Team International. The golfers hope the event will continue to take place in 100 years.



The Skechers World Champions Cup returns to Tampa Bay this week. There are three teams; Team USA, Team Europe and Team International.

"Great to be back," Team USA vice-captain Billy Andrade said. "So excited."

It's the second year of the event, but this year, instead of playing in Bradenton, the golfers will hit the links in Clearwater at the Feather Sound Country Club.

"Two years ago, we all left saying it was the most fun team event we've ever been a part of," Team USA member Steve Stricker said.

Back Again:

However, the World Champions Cup did not take place in 2024 because of hurricane damage.

"It was a bummer we were canceled last year," Team USA captain Jim Furyk said.

Last year's cancellation makes competing in the event this year even more special.

What they're saying:

"It just means the world to be a part of something like this," Team USA member Jerry Kelly said.

That's because the golfers are playing on a team and not as individuals.

"It's going to be so much fun to tee it up on team golf again," Team USA member Stewart Cink said.

It's certainly less stressful than playing for a Ryder Cup or a President's Cup.

"Very fun," Team International member KJ Choi said. "Golf course is no pressure."

The stakes might not be as high as those highly touted team events, but the golfers are taking this seriously.

Eyes on the Prize:

"When Thursday comes around, we are trying to win this tournament," Team Europe captain Darren Clarke said. "Make no mistake."

That's because they aren't just playing team golf, they are representing their countries as well.

"It's an honor for me to represent the United States in anything," Team USA vice-captain Steve Flesch said.

"We're thrilled to be here and represent Europe," Team Europe member Bernhard Langer said.

"You know it's an honor to be here with these guys and bring a title for the internationals this week," Team International captain Mike Weir said.

While playing for their countries is without a doubt an honor, the competitors are equally fired up to play in the early stages of a tournament that they hope lasts for centuries.

"It doesn't get any better than this," Langer said. "I'm really thrilled. I was really excited when I heard that this is going to happen again.

Like we heard before, this could be a 100-year event. I truly believe so. We have just all got to do our part and make it exciting."

That's something all the golfers plan on doing.

"I think that excitement is there," Furyk said. "Again, it's an event we're trying to build, and I think we are moving in the right direction."

What's next:

The action tees off on Thursday morning at the Feather Sound Country Club.