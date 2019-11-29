South Florida Bulls head to Orlando for ‘War on I-4’ matchup

The War on I-4 heads to Orlando this Black Friday as University of South Florida and University of Central Florida go head-to-head.

The Knights have won at least nine games for the third year in a row. The Bulls have lost 13 of their past 17 games. It’s the first time USF failed to qualify for a bowl game since 2014.

UCF is a 24 point favorite to win the game, reports FOX 13’s Scott Smith.

The Friday matchup begins at 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

