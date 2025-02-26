Steinbrenner girls basketball team enjoying historic season

The Brief Steinbrenner High School's girls' basketball team is enjoying its best season in program history. The team is set to play in the state final four for the first time ever. While the team has become a family over the season, it actually consists of two sets of siblings.



They say a team is like a family and, in the case of the Steinbrenner High girls basketball team, that is definitely true.

"It's a really surreal moment," said Alex Hertenstein, the head coach of Steinbrenner's girls' basketball team. "I'm super proud as a coach that they get to experience this. That's probably the coolest thing for me."

Hertenstein and her Warriors are currently enjoying the best season in program history as Steinbrenner is set to play in the state final four for the first time ever.

"Coming in with the talent that we had, I knew we were going to be good," Hertenstein said. "I don't know if I would have predicted 26-3, but I knew we were going to be pretty darn close to that."

But in many ways, this team isn't just like a family, because it really is one.

"We have two sets of siblings on the team, and they go at each other the hardest," explained Marcus Parker, the team's assistant coach. "When I see someone yelling on the court, it's probably the sisters."

Parker joined the staff this season, because he had ties to many of the players on the team through his time as their travel team coach. An added bonus was that Parker got to coach his two daughters – Naomi, a senior point guard, and Aria, a freshman forward.

"She's great," Naomi said about her younger sister. "We yell at each other and bicker. But at the end of the day, we're very supportive of each other."

The Parker's aren't the only ones on the court with family ties, however. Sophomore guards and twin sisters, Sammi and Sarah Coble, also bring their own sibling similarities to the court.

"It's very special, because you know the next two years are going to be even better," Sammi said.

Even though the Warriors' family ties have helped lift the team to its best season ever, those same ties also make this run just as special as any championship banner or ring.

"I've tried to tell them that, win or lose, you're going to look back on this with so much pride and happiness," Marcus Parker said.

After all, this team isn't just playing like a family but as one. It's a dynastic rise for a program and a team-turned family.

