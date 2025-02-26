Buck O'Neil's legacy lives on as Sarasota 4th graders learn about baseball great

The Brief Thousands of fourth graders across Sarasota County learned about Buck O’Neil on Wednesday, a Negro League star and civil rights icon who grew up in the area. O’Neil’s decorated career saw him star on, and eventually manage, the NGL's Kansas City Monarchs. He would later become the first black coach in the MLB. Author Kristy Nerstheimer, who wrote the book ‘The Greatest Thing’ about O’Neil’s life, led the virtual seminar for the students.



Growing up in Sarasota , Buck O’Neil’s love of baseball was fostered.

"For over 80 years, Buck devoted his life to baseball , and I think that is so extraordinary," said author Kristy Nerstheimer.

Buck O'Neil as a player for the NGL's Kansas City Monarchs.

Two thousand fourth graders from 18 schools across Sarasota County had the opportunity to learn O’Neil's story.

"That is such an inspiration. Something you love so much you can do for 80 years, too," said Nerstheimer.

Nerstheimer shared her book "The Greatest Thing," a story about O’Neil and how he overcame segregation and hate .

Fourth graders at Alta Vista Elementary School holding copies of 'The Greatest Thing' they were given on Wednesday.

O’Neil achieved his dream while becoming a star and a manager with the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs. He went on to become the first black coach in Major League Baseball .

"It’s important, because you should treat other people how you want to be treated," said 10-year-old Deja Bright from Alta Vista Elementary School .

O’Neil’s message was well-received by students at Alta Vista Elementary School.

Alta Vista Elementary School receiving copies of 'The Greatest Thing' on Wednesday.

"He doesn’t like to hate people, he’d rather love them," said 9-year-old Febian Alvarez Morquecho.

Walter Gilbert with the Sarasota African American Culture Coalition remembers O’Neil from a young age.

"When I first met Buck, he was sitting at the dining room table with my dad, and it was like, who is this guy?" said Gilbert. "They grew up together; it was just astounding to me after we had that conversation to find out who he was and what he was to this community."

That’s why it’s important to Gilbert to share 'baseball's greatest legacy.'

Photos of O'Neil.

"Buck’s story of overcoming things that were put upon him that he had no control on. How he always kept a positive attitude that got him through all that," said Gilbert. "That made him become the person he did."

Copies of "The Greatest Thing" were given to students who attended the virtual presentation.

"Just seeing them when they’d see the Kansas City heart, and they’d put their hands up. That’s something that’s really going to be meaningful to them, and they’ll remember that and see that," said Dr. Rachel Chappell, the Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction for Sarasota County Schools.

O'Neil’s legacy will live on, not just on the pages of the books but in the minds of the young people here today.

Alvarez Morquecho and Bright holding their copies of 'The Greatest Thing' they were given on Wednesday.

"I’m going to read it again," said Alvarez Morquecho. "Yeah, me too," Bright added.

The Source: FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon collected the information in this story.

