Buccaneers pinpoint offensive issues ahead of critical matchup with Texans

The Buccaneers are sticking together. There's no finger-pointing going on, except for pointing at what's plaguing their production.

But they need a fix, and they need it soon.

"Nothing like a three-game losing streak – go on the road [with our] backs against the wall against a team that has played I think better than everybody's expectations," Baker Mayfield said. "It’s going to be a fight for us, so go in and try to find a way to win in a tough environment and get this thing turned around."

There are a multitude of reasons for what's slowing the offensive flow.

Against the Bills, the Bucs had two explosive plays called back. Down 10-3 in the 2nd quarter, Rachaad White's longest run of the season, at 26 yards, was called back.

Then, late in the 4th Mike Evans' 42-yard reception was nullified on another holding call. It didn't prevent the Bucs from scoring. But it ate precious time off the clock.

"Mike had that big catch in the game, and it would have left a lot of time on the clock to see what could have been done," Rachaad White said. "We still had a shot, but we ended up losing, but of course, if we didn't get that penalty we would have had a lot more time."

"It's an effort thing, but as coach has been probably preaching we have to focus on our technique and our fundamentals. We have to go back to our basics. If we stop killing ourselves and stalling drives the run game will get more going."

Another issue that's been hampering the Bucs offense is Baker Mayfield having some of his passes knocked down. He's had the second most batted passes this season, and it's been an issue for him most of his career.

So what is he doing about it?

"It’s a tricky game because you want to deliver the ball on time in some of the quick-game stuff, but smart defensive linemen… if they see your footwork, and it is stopped, they’re going to stop it, Mayfield said. "If they’re not going to get to the passer, they’re going to put their hands up so, one, I’m not built like those ginormous human beings."

"I’ve just got to work arm angles, try and find windows, and if you have to slide a little bit to try and find your target, you’re going to have to. But at the time, then that comes to if you’re not on time with it, so if you have to move to get a target, you might have to move on in the progression."

The Bucs once high-powered offense that was scoring 30 points a game three seasons ago is averaging just under 18 points per game now for the last 2 seasons.

They'll try to right the ship against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

