Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2023 schedule

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers has released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2023.

The Bucs will play three games during the preseason, starting August 11 and then 17 regular season games, starting with the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10.

See the full schedule below:

Preseason:

Pittsburgh Steelers, August 11

@New York Jets, TBA (August 17-20)

Baltimore Ravens, August 26

Regular Season: