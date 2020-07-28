Tampa Bay Bucs head into first day of training camp

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open training camp Tuesday, but, before that, their quarterback got a sneak peak of the complex.

Brady passed both of his COVID-19 tests, and it gave him the opportunity to tour the changes at One Buc Place. There's now more spacing in the locker room, as well as in the meeting rooms.

The team says there's also additional locker space in the indoor facility to ensure everyone can properly social distance.

Safety Antoine Windfield Jr. reported to the AdventHealth Training Center the day before training camp was set to begin. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

There will be one-way hallways, restricted areas of the building and face coverings are required while indoors. It's all part of the NFL's safety protocols during the pandemic.

Rookies were also welcomed indoors, if those two coronavirus tests came back negative.

