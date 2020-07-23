Tom Brady reports to One Buc for first day of COVID-19 testing before training begins

On a humid Thursday morning, the Buccannees' quarterback donned a face mask and arrived at One Buc Place ahead of a series of required testing before players can start training.

SkyFOX was flying above the team's training facility as Tom Brady entered a trailer for the team's first day of COVID-19 testing. Brady, along with other quarterbacks and rookies, won't get to actually enter the building just yet.

Quarterback Tom Brady arrived at One Buc for the first day of COVID-19 testing on July 23, 2020. (FOX 13 News)

They must receive two negative tests before being allowed inside the AdventHealth Training Center.

The Tampa Bay Bucs, and most NFL teams, are scheduled to start training camps by July 28.

