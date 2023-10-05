Jonas Johansson stepping into new role after Vasilevskiy sidelined for Lightning

article

He answers to different pronunciations of Jonas Johansson, but it really doesn't matter to the netminder from Sweden how you pronounce his name.

For the Lightning's new goalie, he's just happy they called his name to fill a huge void in goal with Andrei Vasilevskiy out for two months after undergoing back surgery.

"When I heard about it, I felt bad for him (Vasilevskiy)," Johansson told FOX 13 Sports. "He's a big part of this team and has been for many years, but [the] only thing I can do is really try to be as good I can and not focus on outside stuff."

So far, Johansson has stepped up to the challenge of temporarily replacing the goalie considered by many as the greatest in the world. He's played in two preseason games and has two clean sheets. Two shutouts with 67 saves.

"Anytime you can kick them all out the way J.J. has is good for the confidence, for himself, and our team," Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper said.

"I think the things that stick out in the games is the calmness that he brings in the net," Steven Stamkos said. "Kind of uses his size to his advantage and lets pucks kind of hit him instead of trying to be over challenging."

Johansson is off to a perfect start, but it's only preseason. When the real action starts next week the pressure to perform will only intensify.

This is Johansson's 5th team in the last 4 years, and he has just 4 NHL starts in the last 2 seasons.

"I guess it is pressure," Johansson said. "But it's good pressure too. You want to play every game."

Johansson has made just one start at home in Amalie Arena. It was during the preseason against the Carolina Hurricanes with the arena half full of fans.

Still, Johansson was impressed with the energy in the building, and he said can't wait to see what it's like with the sold-out stadium on opening night.

"I can't imagine what the regular season home opener is going to be like, so that's what you play for, you know," Johansson said. "It's just what gets you going and what you are excited about."

Johansson is enjoying his moment in the net. His goal is to keep the Lightning in games until Andrei Vasilevsky makes his return before the end of this year.