Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy expected to miss first 2 months of season following back surgery

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their star players for the beginning of the season, as the team announced Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will be out for about two months following back surgery.

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion and five-time NHL leader in wins underwent a successful microdiscectomy Thursday morning to address a lumbar disc herniation, Tampa Bay VP and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced.

The Bolts are coming off one of their longest offseasons in years and hoping for a rested squad after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Toronto Maple Leafs last year.

The Lightning played in their first preseason game on Tuesday and officially kick off the 2023-2024 regular season against the Predators on Tuesday, Oct. 10.