Tampa Bay Lightning postpones preseason games against Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators due to Ian

While the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face the Carolina Hurricane for the first game of the preseason, their next two games will be postponed due to Hurricane Ian,

The Bolts were scheduled to play Carolina inside Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Their game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Sept. 29 is also postponed.

Monday, the Lightning said the rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

"Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.