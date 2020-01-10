Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays acquire Martinez from Cardinals for pitching prospect

Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs the bases against the Washington Nationals during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park on October 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. ( Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends minor league pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals.

In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in the four-player deal.

Liberatore is a 20-year-old left-hander who was the 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft.

The Cardinals also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.