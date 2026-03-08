Illegal immigrant facing DUI charges after motorcyclist killed, 3 hurt in Zephyrhills crash: FHP

article

The Brief An illegal Guatemalan immigrant is facing DUI charges after a 51-year-old motorcyclist from Zephyrhills was killed in a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Mynor Milian-Morales tried to pass in a no-passing zone and hit an oncoming SUV, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving two trucks, two motorcycles and an SUV. Investigators say Milian-Morales had a BAC of 0.106, did not have a valid license, and was arrested on DUI manslaughter and several other charges.



An illegal Guatemalan immigrant is facing DUI charges after a motorcyclist was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash Saturday evening in Zephyrhills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Chancey Road, east of Yonkers Boulevard.

READ: Man found dead in vehicle, another injured in South Bradenton shooting: MCSO

Investigators say Mynor Milian-Morales, 29, was traveling westbound in a Toyota truck when he tried to pass a Chevrolet truck in a no-passing zone.

While in the eastbound lane, Milian-Morales nearly collided head-on and hit an oncoming Subaru SUV, FHP said.

After the initial crash, the Tacoma turned and stopped in the eastbound lane. The SUV spun into the westbound lane, where it hit the Chevrolet truck and then a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling behind it, according to troopers.

Troopers say a fifth vehicle, a Honda motorcycle, tried to avoid the crash but lost control and overturned in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, a 51-year-old man from Zephyrhills, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to FHP. Milian-Morales suffered minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, Milian-Morales, an undocumented immigrant, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.106 and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Milian-Morales was arrested and booked on charges of DUI manslaughter, driving without a license resulting in death, and several additional DUI-related charges involving injury and property damage. He was taken to the Pasco County Jail, FHP said.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man from Bell, Florida, suffered serious injuries. A 62-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet truck, a 55-year-old woman from Zephyrhills, and the 27-year-old Zephyrhills man riding the Honda motorcycle both suffered minor injuries.