USF vigil honors slain doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

The Brief Hundreds gathered on the University of South Florida’s campus on Friday to remember Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, in connection with the two murders. Both doctoral students will be honored at USF graduation ceremonies next week.



Hundreds gathered on the University of South Florida’s campus Friday for a vigil honoring Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

The backstory:

Family, friends and faculty gathered on campus, forming a somber scene as they mourned the two students. Flowers lined photos of Limon and Bristy while attendees stood shoulder-to-shoulder in silence.

Limon and Bristy were both 27 years old from Bangladesh. Omer Hossain, a friend and fellow student, reflected on their impact.

"They were very kind, and they were very friendly with me," Hossain said. "I hope they’re in a good position, in the highest level of heaven."

Timeline:

The pair were last seen on April 16, before investigators say they were murdered.

Authorities arrested Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, in connection with their deaths.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified Bristy’s remains on Friday. On April 26th, kayakers discovered the remains in a trash bag floating around the water off St. Petersburg.

Limon’s body was discovered in a trash bag on April 24 along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the nature of these gruesome killings.

What they're saying:

"To describe some details that they wanted to know about how they were killed… because they were stabbed as many times as they were," Chronister said, "It goes against every grain that Americans stand for."

Tracy DeCrescenzo has been driving Bull Runner buses at USF for the last decade. He says Limon regularly rode his bus to campus.

"I was hoping we could pay our respects in some way, other than just our hearts," DeCrescenzo said. "This is such an honor to be here."

Kathryn Jones, another USF Bull Runner driver, fondly remembered Limon.

"I remember Zamil’s smile," Jones said. "It was great, I’m going to miss his smile."

USF President Moez Limayem says his university will carry forth the memory of both international students.

"I promise you, I will carry Naheeda and Zamil with me in my heart," Limayem concluded. In my decisions every day during all my time as your president."

What's next:

Both students will be honored during graduation ceremonies next week. Limon and Bristy’s names will be added to an on-campus memorial, honoring students who have passed away.