Man in custody after making threats, barricading himself in apartment complex: SPPD

article

The Brief The St. Petersburg Police Department was responding to a barricaded man at the Vantage Point Apartments. The man was reportedly making threats to the Police Communications Center and on social media. SPPD said negotiators had been talking with him since 12:30 p.m. Saturday.



The St. Petersburg Police Department has taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments in St. Pete.

What we know:

According to SPPD, Keith Rackett, 33, called threats into the Police Communications Center and had made several threatening statements on social media.

A standoff began after Rackett barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments.

A standoff between the suspect and officials lasted around 5 hours, according to SPPD. Negotiators got into contact with Rackett at 12:30 p.m.

SPPD says Rackett is in custody and his roommate is safe and unhurt.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the barricaded situation started, or the current charges against Rackett.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.