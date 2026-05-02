Man in custody after making threats, barricading himself in apartment complex: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department has taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments in St. Pete.
What we know:
According to SPPD, Keith Rackett, 33, called threats into the Police Communications Center and had made several threatening statements on social media.
A standoff began after Rackett barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments.
A standoff between the suspect and officials lasted around 5 hours, according to SPPD. Negotiators got into contact with Rackett at 12:30 p.m.
SPPD says Rackett is in custody and his roommate is safe and unhurt.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the barricaded situation started, or the current charges against Rackett.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.