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Man in custody after making threats, barricading himself in apartment complex: SPPD

By Lindsey Gimbert
Updated  May 2, 2026 5:04pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The St. Petersburg Police Department was responding to a barricaded man at the Vantage Point Apartments.
    • The man was reportedly making threats to the Police Communications Center and on social media.
    • SPPD said negotiators had been talking with him since 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department has taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments in St. Pete.

What we know:

According to SPPD, Keith Rackett, 33, called threats into the Police Communications Center and had made several threatening statements on social media.

A standoff began after Rackett barricaded himself at the Vantage Point Apartments.

A standoff between the suspect and officials lasted around 5 hours, according to SPPD. Negotiators got into contact with Rackett at 12:30 p.m.

SPPD says Rackett is in custody and his roommate is safe and unhurt.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the barricaded situation started, or the current charges against Rackett.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.

St. PetersburgSt. Petersburg Police DepartmentCrime and Public Safety