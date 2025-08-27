Tampa Bay Sun home turf gets a new home

The Brief The Sun will play its games at Suncoast Credit Union Field at James "Big Jim" Williams Stadium at Blake High School. Suncoast Credit Union is also donating $10,000 to Blake High School boosters. The first game of the newly named field will be on Saturday night against Jacksonville.



The Tampa Bay Sun will play its first home game of the season on Saturday night. However, this time when they take the field at Blake High School, it will have a new name.

On Wednesday, the 2025 USL Super League Champions announced its partnership with Suncoast Credit Union. The team will now play at Suncoast Credit Union Field at James "Big Jim" Williams Stadium. This partnership does not include naming rights to the new permanent home for the Sun.

Local perspective:

On top of a $10,000 donation to the Blake High School Booster Club, the Suncoast Credit Union will also donate $200 to the school for each shot the Sun players take this season.

Putting their brand on a stadium for a professional sports team was important for Suncoast Credit Union, but that was not the big goal.

"It is not really about the naming rights. It is about supporting the growing momentum of women's sports in our region and throughout the country," Suncoast Credit Union president and CEO Kevin Johnson said. "We are just so proud to be able to support that."

The Sun will utilize the funds invested from this sponsorship to enhance facilities and salaries, ensuring this organization is highly regarded in women's sports.

What they're saying: "We are proud to call it Suncoast Credit Union Field," Sun president and general manager Christian Unkel said. "We are building on the shoulders of giants. That is something that hasn't been a right, it has always been a fight for a female athlete to play sports let alone professional sports."

The team is over the moon for the announcement.

"We've been looking for the right partnership for the field naming," Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown said. "It's finally here. This is going to be a great future for us and we are really proud of this partnership."

It's a partnership they hope can grow into something even bigger.

"This is awesome, just the investment into women's sports and our team is amazing," Sun goalkeeper Sydney Schneider said. "We definitely need more of it, but this is a great start. What they are doing is amazing."

Suncoast Credit Union members will also receive exclusive ticket offers to Sun games.

What's next:

The first game ever at Suncoast Credit Union Field will be Saturday night at 8 pm against Jacksonville.