Tampa Bay Sun FC ready to begin season and title defense

The Brief The Tampa Bay Sun FC begins the 2025 season on Saturday at Brooklyn. The Sun won the inaugural USL Super League Championship in June.



As the sun rises on a new day, so too does the Tampa Bay Sun.

"It's a lot of work, and you're looking for that reward, and it's coming really fast," said head coach Denise Schilte-Brown.

Big picture view:

After a summer full of celebrations following the Sun's first championship in its inaugural season, the Sun returned to training camp a few weeks ago and begin the 2025-2026 season on Saturday in Brooklyn.

"This year we have an even bigger target, being champions, but we like that pressure," said midfielder Jordyn Listro.

Last season, everything was new about the Sun and the USL Super League. This year, however, both the team and league have established themselves in Tampa Bay.

What they're saying:

"I think I'm excited that it isn't all new, that it isn't all firsts," Schilte-Brown said. "We have this core group that we can lean in on them for experience."

That core group was key when training camp started, as they had to bring half a roster of new players up to speed on what it means to play for the Sun.

"The established players like Jordyn [Listro] and the other midfielders have been really helpful for me," said midfielder Mackenzie Pluck.

Pluck saw the Sun's success firsthand while playing for Brooklyn last season. When the chance came for her to make the move to Tampa, the midfielder didn't think twice.

"I think I saw myself here, because I saw them here," she said. "They were a big reason why it was an easy choice to say yes to coming here."

The backstory:

The Sun captured the first ever USL Super League title and are now trying to repeat as champs in just their second season.

"Obviously, you want to keep winning championships, and it puts a target on our back, but we just need to worry about ourselves and grow ourselves on and off the field," said goalkeeper Sydney Schneider.

That title defense begins Saturday night when the Sun open their season against Brooklyn at 7 p.m.