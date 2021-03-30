Tampa youth golfer relishes opportunity of a lifetime at Augusta

Most people will never get the opportunity to hit a competitive shot at Augusta National. Elyse Meerdink's chance will come at age 12.

"It's really amazing to be able to go to Augusta," Meerdink told FOX13 Sports.

Elyse will soon compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition at the famous Augusta National Golf Club. Despite being three years away from getting her learner's permit to drive, Elyse understands what a special opportunity this is.

"I'm really excited to be able to drive down Magnolia lane," Elyse said. "Just to compete there ... It's so awesome."

The Drive, Chip, and Putt competition consists of two drives at Augusta's driving range, two shots at the practice chipping green, and two putts on the 18th green.

"I think I can really zone in on every shot," Elyse said of the little room for error. "If I don't do as well on one (shot) it's 'never give up. Anything can happen.'"

Because Elyse understands the magnitude of Augusta National, it will be a challenge to block out distractions and focus on her gam. On the other hand, she wants to take all in because it's Augusta National.

"You're focusing on your shot and everything, but you can also look around and be like 'Wow, I'm on the 18th green of Augusta National, and I'm only 12,'" Elyse said with a smile. '"This is so cool!'"