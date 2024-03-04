'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky jumps aboard 'Coop's Catch for Kids'

Before embarking for a day out on Tampa Bay for his annual "Coop's Catch for Kids" event, Jon Cooper already reeled in a big catch for his pediatric cancer research fundraiser.

Coach Coop landed the "Great One," his good friend, the NHL's all-time leading scorer and Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky. He jumped aboard for the annual fundraiser.

"It's about raising awareness, the kids that are battling and the families that are battling," Gretzky told FOX 13 Sports. "We are so proud of the NHL. The legacy of our sport just build and moves forward because everyone wants to help the kids who are struggling."

This event is making a difference. Since launching the annual charity catch and release tournament, Coach Cooper has helped raise nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to help fight childhood cancer. He brings the same passion to this cause as he does to coaching.

"To have another purpose outside of that, this is it," Cooper said. "It means a ton to me. I care for it dearly. I think people that are around me for these two days for the event can see that."

Three families, who have a child with cancer were invited for a day of fun and fishing – a day to pause their plight. Weston Hermann has been battling brain cancer for 10 years since he was 7 years old.

"It helps everyone," Hermann said. "I think it's looking at the bigger picture and it's helpful. Especially doing events like these we can have fun. I think it's very important to get away from the actual meaning of everything. The players have fun and understand a little bit of other people's stories."

Gretzky is considered the greatest hockey player ever, but as dominant as he was for 20 years on frozen water. He admits he's like a fish out of water with the sport.

"When I was a kid my Dad loved to fish," Gretzky said. "I broke his heart when I was 11 years old when I said, 'Dad I don't like fishing.'"

"If he wants to join our boat," Hermann said with a big smile. "I won't say no to that."

Not many fish were biting this year, but the haul this tournament netted was bountiful – nearly $200,000 – taking the the total to more than $750,000 since Coach Coop launched the event in 2016.