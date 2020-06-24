Transfers could lead Carrollwood Day football to complete turnaround

Carrollwood Day's head coach Mark Jones has never had this much talent to work with. The former Bucs receiver is heading into his fifth year with CDS with field full of game-changers, including a half-dozen transfers.

They’re lead by Tampa Bay's top-ranked player, tight end Michael Trigg, and offensive tackle Clay Wedin -- both come over from Seffner Christian.

"I just know they're going to add tremendous publicity to our school, but at the same time it's us all working together as a team and gelling together,” Jones told FOX 13 Sports.

Both Trigg and Wedin have offers from every top college program in the country, but Wedin has plenty of time to consider them. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound left tackle is just a 15-year-old sophomore.

"I haven't seen guys like that until I got to school (college),” laughed Jones.

So what's Wedin's diet?

"Really anything, just what I can find,” smiled Wedin.

Advertisement

For breakfast?

"Usually four hash browns, some chicken, some milk and just water,” Wedin said.

Wedin's job is to protect Sam Brown's blind side, who comes over from Plant. And his job is to get the ball into Trigg's hands, a four-star recruit that has over 50 scholarship offers -- some to play both football and basketball -- but Trigg's focus right now meshing with his new team.

"It's like a family,” said Trigg. "We all came together close. We all work hard and we are going to keep working hard together. Everybody picks each other up. There's no weak link."

With so many new key pieces to the program, finally getting clearance to have summer workouts should give Carrollwood Day plenty of time to come together before the games in August.

"By the time season comes, this is what's going to pay off,” said Jones. "It starts here."

Coming off an 0-9 finish last year, the Patriots could have a complete turnaround in 2020. This Class 2A program is now a contender.