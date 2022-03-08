USF athletic director recommends on-campus football stadium near practice fields

article

The Board of Trustees at the University of South Florida will hear a proposal Tuesday to build its on-campus football stadium behind the team’s practice fields.

A committee and the athletic director got together and weighed options. Now, they are expected to tell the trustees they feel that’s the best location for a stadium.

They’re suggesting the practice field site over four other locations based on several criteria, including accessibility (driving/walking distance), parking, location relative to support services, and whether this site will appeal to the public.

For example, fans could visualize the tailgating possibilities.

READ: Chris Oladokun hopes his 6-year college journey leads to the NFL

The USF football program currently calls Raymond James Stadium home – but school leaders and students have said the space is too big.

The proposed 27-acre site is easy to access for players and coaches because it’s near athletics buildings -- and is north of an indoor practice facility that’s being built.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s presentation will only be a recommendation, and a proposed finance package to fund the stadium will be put together by this summer. It could cost anywhere from $250 million to $400 million.

