Chris Oladokun hopes his 6-year college journey leads to the NFL

Former Sickles High School quarterback Chris Oladokun has overcome many odds and obstacles while playing the game he loves. He played in college for six years at three different schools: the University of South Florida, Samford and South Dakota State.

It's been a long and, at times, frustrating effort to prove himself, but he's never quit on his dream to play in the NFL.

Oladokun was passed over at USF and Samford, but that didn't deter him from his goal.

"Every single little stop, every single adversity, that was sort of thrown at me, just put another chip on my shoulder," said Oladokun. "Well, they don't still believe in me, I'm going to show them. I was always resilient and believed in myself. I went all in on myself in every spot."

In his final year of college eligibility, Oladokun shined at South Dakota State. He finally got the chance to start an entire season and responded, throwing for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The season put him on the NFL's radar as one of the top 10 quarterbacks for this year's draft.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't think I was the best quarterback in the draft class," said Oladokun. "I'm also realistic with myself and I know I'm not going to be around one guy based on projections and everything, talking to my agent. Things like that. That keeps me driven, too."

Chris Oladokun works out at House of Athlete in Tampa

Getting ready for the NFL Draft begins in buildings like House of Athlete in Tampa, as soon as the college football season ends. The four months of work that goes on inside training facilities around the country can make a huge difference, come draft day.

"I'm trying to be drafted as high as I can," said Oladokun. "Every single day, these next couple weeks hopefully I get a combine invite and a pro day ahead. That's really just another chance to prove myself and get into that top five quarterbacks in the draft."

Oladokun looks to Tom Brady as inspiration – the greatest quarterback off all time that had to rise from sixth string at Michigan and was passed over until the sixth round in the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

"Yeah, he wasn't bad," joked Oladokun. "I think you see a lot of those guys that succeed in those later rounds because they have something to work for and something to prove."