USF introduces new women's basketball coach Kristy Curry

The Brief The USF women's basketball team introduced new head coach Kristy Curry on Monday. She had been a head coach at Purdue, Texas Tech and Alabama. Curry says the school's care for women's athletics sold her on USF.



The Kristy Curry era at USF is officially under way. USF introduced its newest head women's basketball coach on Monday afternoon.

"The people are what makes a place special," Curry said. "I cannot tell you how honored I am to be here today."

She hasn't been on campus long, but she has already made a positive impression.

What they're saying:

"She's been here for about 48 hours," USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins said. "I'll be honest. I've had a hard time keeping up with her."

That's because she has a checklist.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Curry said.

The work starts with recruiting the players already on campus.

The No. 1 goal:

"The most important thing is our current roster and letting them know how much we care and building relationships," Curry said.

She's already built a relationship with Higgins, and she says that's what ultimately got her to choose USF.

"It's special," Curry said. "They care here. They care about women's basketball. They are a champion for women's sports."

The backstory:

Several USF coaches have bolted for other programs since the school year began. Football coach Alex Golesh fled to Auburn, men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson took his talents to Providence while former women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez jumped to the WNBA. However, Curry decided to move from the SEC to USF. She says the decision was easy.

"I want to say this, this is a destination," Curry said. "This isn't a stepping stone. We are here, and we are here for the long term. I look forward to writing this last chapter here."

The plan is that this next chapter of USF women's hoops will build on the success of the previous regime.

"There is no better person to be leading us in this next championship chapter than Kristy Curry," Higgins said. "I think it's undoubtedly a huge statement for not only for how far we've come but where we are going."

And the Bulls will be going there at one speed under Kristy Curry.

"I can promise you this, it is going to be all gas and no brakes," Curry said. "Go Bulls!"

What's next:

Curry and the Bulls will be ready to sign players when the signing period begins for transfers on Monday.