USF softball Bulls embrace former pitcher as assistant coach

The University of South Florida's softball program is arguably the best on campus. They have the most wins and the highest win percentage – by any metric. Their success is stunning.

Head coach Ken Eriksen took over in 1997 and, right out of the gate, the Bulls put together a 50 win season. Eriksen and the softball Bulls have now won over 1.00 games during his tenure.

The last two years were especially sweet. The Bulls have been blessed with the nation’s best pitcher, Georgina Corrick. She was the National Player of the Year in 2022, winning the first ever collegiate triple crown for pitchers: most wins, most strikeouts, lowest earned run average.

After five years in the uniform, Corrick has moved off the roster and onto the graduate coaching staff. Her absence on the mound may terrify some, but certainly not the USF Bulls.

Left: Coach Ken Erikson; Right: Former Bulls pitcher Georgina Corrick

They face the new season with courage, conviction and gratitude.

"When you have a pitcher that is basically the best pitcher in the country and an athlete who is the best athlete ever at USF, ever, no doubt about it, now you have a new team that has to follow up, and write a new story," Eriksen said.

Moments after Coach Eriksen made these observations, Corrick, nicknamed George, strolled across the field.

"Coach has been awesome to let me hang around as a graduate assistant and keep letting me give back to the program," graduate assistant coach Corrick said.

That sentiment of selflessness has been the common thread throughout Ken Eriksen’s tenure. It’s what makes teams great, even if they lose their greatest player.

The Bulls are blessed to face the brave new world with the tutelage of Eriksen and, by George, Georgina Corrick.