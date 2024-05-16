Police arrest Auburndale murder suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A fugitive accused of shooting someone to death in Auburndale has been arrested.

The Auburndale Police Department says Anthony Lewis, who also goes by "ANT/K3", was around Reiter Drive and Robert Avenue in Auburndale on May 5, 2024, when shots were fired following a confrontation.

One person was hit and killed by gunfire.

Pictured: Anthony Lewis. Courtesy of the Auburndale Police Department.

According to the Auburndale Police Department, Lewis was with four other people when the victim was shot to death.

Police say they identified Lewis as the shooter and got a warrant charging him with murder.

On Wednesday, police asked the public to help them find Lewis.

He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

