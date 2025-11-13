USF softball to hold memorial game for former teammate who died of brain cancer

The Brief Every season, the USF softball team hosts the "33 game" in memory of Alexis Buchman. Buchman died from brain cancer in 2024. The team will install a plaque in her memory in the home dugout after the game.



The USF softball season may be months away, but the Bulls are preparing for a big game on Friday.

What they're saying:

"This is a really important game," USF grad assistant Josie Foreman said.

The importance of this showdown goes far beyond the score.

"I think there is a lot of meaning behind it, Foreman said.

It's the last game of fall ball, also known on campus as the "33 game."

"We are fighting for something a little bit more," Foreman said.

The backstory:

The Bulls are fighting for one of their own. Former USF softball player Alexis Buchman who wore No. 33 and died from brain cancer in 2024.

"This is such a special event for the people that really knew Buc and have been impacted by her and her story," USF grad assistant Alanah Rivera said.

Her impact left the Bulls inspired to always stay positive and never take any moment for granted.

"It's important to pass a lesson down to the next generation of people that you had a sister in this program that had a battle that was probably the toughest battle we ever faced," USF softball head coach Ken Eriksen said.

That tough battle showed what it means to be Buc strong.

"Over the past few years, she has been the foundation of what our team should embody as a person and a teammate," Rivera said. "Keeping that legacy going is so important."

Dig deeper:

The Bulls aren’t just making sure that legacy stays alive. They want to make sure it lasts forever. The team will put up a plaque dedicated to Buchman in the home dugout for the rest of time.

"We had a jersey for years and years that we had in there for the memory that she brought to this program," Eriksen said. "What better way than to permanently display that in dugout so everybody can ask a question, 'Who was that?' and then I can tell the story."

Eriksen will always talk with pride when telling Alexis' story, especially how she handled the most difficult time of her life with grace and happiness.

"Alexis embodied what student athletes are supposed to be," Eriksen said. "A passion for the game. A passion for life. Loved her teammates. Brought joy to the field every single time and never once was her burden anybody else's burden. She made sure of that."

And the USF softball team wants to make sure the Buchman's know how much Alexis will always mean to the program, even though she's no longer here.

"We want the Buchmans to know forever and ever that they will be a part of USF softball and part of our family," Eriksen said.

What's next:

The game is Friday night at the USF softball stadium. Admission is free.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13’s Mark Skol, Jr. during a USF softball fall practice in 2025.



