Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County
5
Flood Warning
until WED 7:45 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:56 PM EDT until SAT 12:01 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

USF unveils new football locker room on first day of training camp

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
University of South Florida Bulls
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: University of South Florida Athletics

TAMPA, Fla. - The head coach of University of South Florida's football team and its players just couldn't open the doors to their new locker room fast enough.

On Tuesday, the first day of training camp, the team got their first look at the new area. In videos shared by the school, it looked like a stampede.

Once the team poured in, they got their first look at rows of clean, shiny new lockers with high-end touches. Each locker has a player's name and hometown. There is also a new players' lounge, complete with two TVs, and a Playstation 5 and XBox 360.

More than 500 donors contributed to the new locker room and coaches' offices. Next, the school expects to break ground on USF's indoor performance facility in the fall. It is scheduled to open before the 2022 season.

"As a team and program, we're not where we want to be,'' Jeff Scott said. "But I'm confident that we're moving in that direction very quickly. There's a very genuine positive energy going through our athletic department and football program right now.''