USF unveils new football locker room on first day of training camp

The head coach of University of South Florida's football team and its players just couldn't open the doors to their new locker room fast enough.

On Tuesday, the first day of training camp, the team got their first look at the new area. In videos shared by the school, it looked like a stampede.

Once the team poured in, they got their first look at rows of clean, shiny new lockers with high-end touches. Each locker has a player's name and hometown. There is also a new players' lounge, complete with two TVs, and a Playstation 5 and XBox 360.

More than 500 donors contributed to the new locker room and coaches' offices. Next, the school expects to break ground on USF's indoor performance facility in the fall. It is scheduled to open before the 2022 season.

"As a team and program, we're not where we want to be,'' Jeff Scott said. "But I'm confident that we're moving in that direction very quickly. There's a very genuine positive energy going through our athletic department and football program right now.''