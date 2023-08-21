USF walk-on earns football scholarship

Yasias Young has been running towards his dream on the University of South Florida football team for three years as a walk-on player.

He has been working hard at the game he loves. It's a full-time job, one he's had to pay for until now.

USF is giving him a scholarship and his parents delivered the surprising news with a video announcement during a team meeting.

READ: USF running back moonlights as pro baseball player

"You know everything rushed through my body, full of excitement, full of emotions and I was just blessed," Young told Fox 13 Sports.

Young's teammates celebrating his accomplishment

"Even if it wasn't me. If it was somebody else. I would have been grateful. I would have been happy because a lot of people don't understand how it is to be a walk-on. The sacrifices you have to make."

Every year there are a handful of walk-on's on college football teams, some make it and others fail. Yasias is the perfect example of persistence paying off.

READ: Clearwater Central Catholic's football success built by Newton brothers

"Everybody out there who is a walk-on that don't think that it's never going to come it's all in God's timing," said Young. "Your opportunity will come."

Coming out of high school Yasias had scholarship offers but passed on them to stay home and play for the Bulls.

He's played in just three games under Jeff Scott, but now has a clean slate under Alex Golesh to continue to pursue his dream.

"Whenever the time comes you know my name or number gets called I'll put it all out for the team and continue to be the best version of me, so that's it."

Hard work and determination are what earned him a scholarship and Yasias isn't about to change his efforts.

He is focused on being part of turning around the Bulls program and he still has three years of eligibility to do it.