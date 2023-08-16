Clearwater Central Catholic's football success built by Newton brothers

Ever since Chris Harvey took over as the head coach of football at Clearwater Central Catholic eight years ago, a lot of his team's success is due to a Newton.

Jershaun is the fifth Newton brother with a winning touch.

"We've had a Newton in our program every year except for the 2020 year and that's the year we went 5-5," said Harvey. "We call it our Newton break."

Jershaun has led CCC to a 20-6 record in his first two years. As a sophomore, he scored 38 touchdowns, racking up 3574 yards combined, ranked eighth most in the State.

"I think my biggest strength is my throwing, but I can run too and play defense," said Newton.

Jershaun is the total package, a blend of all four of his brothers that have played Division I football. He credits their tough brotherly love for his success.

"We always work out together," said Newton. "We would play basketball and get tough. They'd foul me. I think that's what helped me out really. When we were working out, they'd tell me what I did wrong. That's what probably helped me a lot."

"We've been very lucky to have that family," said Harvey. "You talk about their athletic prowess, which it is. They're incredibly gifted kids, but I really don't think their success can be hung directly on just their athletic prowess. They are the hardest working individuals on our team year in and year out."

Jershaun has already been offered scholarships from 14 DI schools, including FSU, Miami and USF, but he's not thinking about college yet.

His focus is on leading CCC to Pinellas County's first State football title and working to be even better.

"Seeing the number I put up last year," said Newton. "I thought I could do better, but this year I'm going to do better."

Coach Harvey coached all five Newton brothers, including the twins heading into their junior year at the University of Illinois and Toledo. Both are projected to be NFL Draft picks next year.

So among the five, which is the best?

"We all know the answer to that," smiled Harvey.

"I'm the best Newton," said Jershaun.

But would his brothers agree?

"I hope so," laughed Jershaun.

"The good thing about Shawnie is he's a confident kid, but he's not arrogant," said Harvey. "He's not a cocky kid. He's a kid that knows he's gifted. He knows he's talented. He knows he's probably the best Newton, but he also knows he got there by doing things the right way. By working, investing and whether he wants to admit it or not, he's bought his time."

Jershaun is the last of the long Newton lineage, but his days on the field are far from over.