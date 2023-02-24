USF women's hoops competes in cornhole tournament with seniors

With their regular season coming to a close, it is officially crunch-time for the USF women's basketball team.

"It's the final stretch, so it's all of our work from the entire year, this is what it comes down to," says senior point guard Aerial Wilson.

It's also not lost on the Bulls that the calendar is about to flip to every basketball fan's favorite month."

"It's the best time of the year. All of our goals are for March," said junior guard Sammie Puisis.

After cruising to a regular season conference title, the Bulls are ready to embrace all the madness that March has to offer.

What they were not prepared for, however, was a group of local seniors who've made it their sole mission to dominate at the sport of cornhole.

"We lose together, and we win together," joked junior guard Maria Alvarez.

Today, the Bulls paid a visit to the Unisen Senior Living community to play a few friendly games of cornhole.

"I think it's just fun to see the impact we have on the community but also the impact the community has on us. People really do care," Wilson said.

The residents at Unisen, however, were anything but friendly when it came time to let the bags fly and took pleasure in all but sweeping the Bulls off their boards.



"We're getting to participate in sports, in the athletics. And this really charges up the residents," said the community's executive director Michael Brown.

"I don't know if you noticed, but we are kicking their butts and that makes today even more fun."

Apparently, raining threes on a basketball court doesn't translate to raining threes on the cornhole board.

"You would think, but no," jokes Puisis.

Thankfully, the Bulls don't have to worry about any cornhole tournaments in the near future as they put all their focus into qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.